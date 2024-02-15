iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 21.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.35. 3,916,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $505.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

