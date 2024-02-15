iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ESGU traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $110.51. 788,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

