iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,109,000 after buying an additional 922,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 2,608,205 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.