iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 977.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 97,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

