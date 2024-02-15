Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 192,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Jasper Therapeutics

Shares of JSPR stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 16,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,532. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

