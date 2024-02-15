JMP Securities Increases Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target to $10.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 246.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.2 %

Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

