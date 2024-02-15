JMP Securities Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $17.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock worth $1,015,302 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

