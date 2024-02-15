John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.91

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.88. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 19,756 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

