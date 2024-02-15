John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.91

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.88. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 19,756 shares traded.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
