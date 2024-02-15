John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 448,515 shares traded.

John Lewis of Hungerford Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.34.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

