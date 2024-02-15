JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.31

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 4391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

