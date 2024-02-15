JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.20

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.20 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.35). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,224,851 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.66.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

