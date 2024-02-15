JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.37

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 1428815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

