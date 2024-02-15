JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 730,651 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.