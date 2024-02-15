JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.09

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 312541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

