JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.09

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUAGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 312541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.