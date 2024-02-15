Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading 5% Higher

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 109,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 260,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

