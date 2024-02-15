Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.20

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and traded as high as $87.50. Kerry Group shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 19,934 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

