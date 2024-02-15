Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 207,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 454,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE AWK traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.36. 944,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,599. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

