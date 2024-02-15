Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in American Tower by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Tower by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,261. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

