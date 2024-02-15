Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,729. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.