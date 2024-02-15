Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 499,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

