Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.31. 640,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,088.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

