Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 214 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.30. 897,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

