Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 470 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,874. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

