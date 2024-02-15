Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Lowers Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 848,845 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3,696.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 2,341,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

