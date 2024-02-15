Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.4% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.98. 885,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

