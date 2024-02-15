Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 987,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,741. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $17.11.

A number of research firms have commented on KRP. Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

