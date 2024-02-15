Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,906,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

