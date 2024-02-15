KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.9374 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.57.

KONE Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,430. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

