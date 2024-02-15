Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 849,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

