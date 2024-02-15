Korea Investment CORP Has $100.67 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.75.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.34. 1,922,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day moving average is $212.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

