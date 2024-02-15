Korea Investment CORP Has $121.65 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $121,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $664.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.