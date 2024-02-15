Korea Investment CORP Has $121.89 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,245 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $121,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $323.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.