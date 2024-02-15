Korea Investment CORP Has $362.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $362,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $1,265.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,145.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $972.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.