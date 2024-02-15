Korea Investment CORP Sells 78,021 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,021 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $105,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $20.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.60. 4,931,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

