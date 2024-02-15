Korea Investment CORP Sells 86,874 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 86,874 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $92,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.03. 7,199,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

