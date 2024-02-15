Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65,265 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $175,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.89. 2,401,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,863. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

