LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,483. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,563,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

