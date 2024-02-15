Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50 to $7.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.900 EPS.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

LDOS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $121.97. 161,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.17. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

