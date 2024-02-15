Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50 to $7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7 billion to $16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.58.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,221. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $123.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Leidos by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

