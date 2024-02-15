LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

LINKBANCORP has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 44,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,330. The company has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LINKBANCORP will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

