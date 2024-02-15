Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.24

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 4393755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Location Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.