Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $9,130,000.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,893. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

