Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.19 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.86). 77,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 278,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of £237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.13.

Insider Transactions at Luceco

In other Luceco news, insider Will Hoy bought 54,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £60,668.16 ($76,620.56). Corporate insiders own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Luceco

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

