LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Earnings Results

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $0.61-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

