Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Update

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 15,620,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 734,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.85. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 840,833 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on LYEL

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.