LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.51. 1,533,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,690. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

