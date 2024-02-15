Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.39

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2330588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

