MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

MEGI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 134,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,357. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,224 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $453,810.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,382,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,370,398.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques P. Perold acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $36,396.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $453,810.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,382,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,370,398.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,121 shares of company stock worth $1,064,909.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,026,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 612,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 593,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,748,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.