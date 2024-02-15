Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.57. The stock had a trading volume of 448,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,497. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.75.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,474,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.