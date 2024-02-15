Maso Capital Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,000 Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Opera accounts for about 0.3% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Opera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPRA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Opera by 1,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 340,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,768. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Opera Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

